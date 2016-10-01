The Latest: 200 rally in memory of unarmed man killed by cop

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Latest on a police shooting of an unarmed black man in a San Diego suburb (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

About 200 people are gathered at a park in downtown El Cajon, California, to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by police.

Six religious leaders plan to address the crowd Saturday before marching through the streets to police headquarters. The family of Alfred Olango is expected to join the rally there.

Some Main Street businesses are closed. The crowd is peaceful and there is no sign of police presence in the San Diego suburb.

The event comes a day after two videos of the shooting were released by authorities, something Olango's family and community leaders had urged.