The Latest: 911 call out amid probe of death during arrest

PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on the death of a man after a struggle with police in Pasadena, California (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Authorities in Los Angeles County released security video and a 911 call from the family of a man armed with a knife who died after a struggle with Pasadena police officers at an apartment complex.

A male caller tells the dispatcher that his brother was high and holding a knife under his armpit, but had not threatened those in the apartment with it.

When the dispatcher asked if his brother had any mental conditions, the caller didn't know. Later he said his brother was known to be violent.

Police said a fight ensued early Friday after the officers used a Taser on the man when he ignored their orders to drop the knife. The man stopped breathing and could not be revived.