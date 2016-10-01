The Latest: Fowler-Mickelson vs. McIlroy-Pieters is tight

CHASKA, Minn. — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The second day of the Ryder Cup is underway, and foursome play between the U.S. and Europe is even. Both sides are ahead in two matches.

Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters took an early lead over Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson, going 3-up after 5 holes. But the American duo, which beat the McIlroy-Andy Sullivan tandem in their foursome match on Friday morning, has stormed back to take momentum into the back nine.

McIlroy's shot off the 10th tee went badly off course, to the left and into the woods. Pieters made a solid recovery to put the Europeans in position for par, but a birdie by the Americans pulled them within 1, with eight holes to go.