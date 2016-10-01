The Latest: Parents of boy shot at school remember their son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who died after being wounded in a school shooting (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The parents of a 6-year-old boy who died after he was wounded in a school shooting in South Carolina say the boy showed his family how to love, laugh and smile.

Jacob Hall died Saturday, days after authorities say he was critically injured when a teenager opened fire on a school playground. Jacob's parents said in a statement that their son has already forgiven the shooter because that's the kind of child he was.

Jacob has been surrounded by family at a hospital since the shooting Wednesday at Townville Elementary. A bullet struck Hall in a main artery in his leg, causing him to lose a lot of blood.

Authorities say another student and a first-grade teacher were also shot when a 14-year-old boy started firing a handgun. They were treated and released.

The teen has been charged as a juvenile and is being held in jail.

3:45 p.m.

