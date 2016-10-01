The Latest: Romania investigates Syrian migrants at border

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Latest on Europe's migration crisis (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Romanian border police are investigating 17 Syrians on suspicion that they tried to illegally enter Romania.

Border police they detained the Syrians, 11 adults and 6 children, who had left Bulgaria and were walking toward Ostrov, in southeastern Romania, on Saturday morning.

The migrants told police they were trying to reach Western Europe. Romanian and Bulgarian authorities are jointly investigating the group on suspicion of illegally crossing the border.

In a separate incident, border police in southwestern Romania said they spotted five men, aged between 20 and 53, early Saturday who were trying to cross into Romania.

Four were Lebanese and the other was Algerian. Border police are investigating the five on suspicion of illegally crossing from Serbia and trying to enter Romania.

___

1:25 p.m.

Muslims in Hungary say they are wary of the government's anti-migrant referendum this weekend, which polls show has boosted xenophobic feelings.

The government, contending that there is a direct link between migrants and terrorism, is seeking a popular mandate in Sunday's vote for its opposition to accepting any mandatory European Union quotas for resettling asylum seekers.

Timea Nagy, a Hungarian Muslim, says "I'm starting to feel that my own homeland is repudiating me."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Hungarians have "no problems" with the local Muslim community, but he believes any mandatory European Union quotas to relocate asylum seekers, including many Muslims, would destroy Hungary's Christian identity and culture.