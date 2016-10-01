Thousands of Indians declare $9.5 billion in black money

NEW DELHI — India's finance minister says tens of thousands of Indians have declared a total of $9.5 billion of black money as part of a one-time opportunity to come clean under a government scheme.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Saturday that the declarations by 64,275 people came in a four-month window that ended Friday, providing illegal income and asset holders to pay a tax, surcharge and penalty totalling 45 per cent to avoid prosecution.