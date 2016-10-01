Va. teen says he's wrongly accused of theft of 65-cent milk

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia teen and his family say the boy is being wrongly prosecuted for taking a carton of milk he was entitled to under a free lunch program.

The teen says he forgot the carton the first time he went through the line at the Graham Park Middle School cafeteria, so he went back. A school resource officer says he saw the teen cutting in line and accused him of stealing the 65-cent milk. Police say the teen "pushed against the officer."

The teen rejected an offer of nonjudicial punishment and a Prince William County judge set a trial date.