3 Indonesian hostages released in southern Philippines

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Three Indonesian hostages have been released in the southern Philippines after being held by their Abu Sayyaf captors for three months.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says the men, crew members of a tugboat who were kidnapped in June, were freed just before midnight Saturday.

Marsudi said Sunday that the three were undergoing health exams in the southern Philippine province of Sulu. She said they would be transferred to the city of Zamboanga before being handed over to Indonesian officials and being flown back to Indonesia.

Two other Indonesians are still being held by Abu Sayyaf militants. Three Indonesian fishermen were freed two weeks ago along with a Norwegian man and two Filipinos.