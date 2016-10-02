City elections in Brazil point to post-impeachment future

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilians are voting across the country for the first time since President Dilma Rousseff was removed from office, and they appear to be in a kick-the-bums-out mood.

The vote in more than 5,500 cities will help measure voter anger over a slumping economy, disgust at endemic corruption and divisions over Rousseff's impeachment, as well as local issues.

Polls show outsiders running well in big cities like Sao Paulo, where the front-runner is a businessman who once hosted "The Apprentice Brazil." More traditional candidates are simply hoping to garner enough votes to force a second round of voting later this month.