Despite community rally to save it, country store is closing
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Less than a year ago, residents of a Vermont town banded together to try to save their country store, as much a social hub as a place to pick up staples, a coffee or sandwich. Now, despite their efforts, the Underhill Country Co-op is closing.
"It's very sad," said Jessica Adam, an employee. It's sad to see the store closing up, the jobs going away and the loss of a place for people in Underhill to go, she said.
The 110-member co-op continues to exist and recently started a bulk food buying group.
"We're hoping to just regroup and maybe start again small and try to re-inhabit the space," Koier said.
About 25 people attended a meeting in early November to talk about what could be done.
"We were going to try and put in an espresso machine and do more baked goods and make it more a destination, you know? But we just, we ran out of money," he said.
