Egypt group after lawmaker over virginity test comments

CAIRO — An independent Egyptian daily says the state's top women's advocacy group has filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor against a lawmaker who called for mandatory virginity tests for women seeking university admission.

Maya Morsi, head of the National Council for Women, is quoted Sunday by Al-Masry Al-Youm as saying she will demand the expulsion from parliament of Ilhami Agena and a criminal investigation into his actions. She says the lawmaker is harming the reputation of Egypt and its women.