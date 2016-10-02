Explosion at cafe injures 90 at festival in southern Spain

MADRID — Authorities say an explosion at a cafe in southern Spain has injured 90 people at a local festival, five of them seriously.

The Saturday night explosion occurred at around 7 p.m. in Velez-Malaga, a small town neighbouring Malaga, a popular tourist destination in Spain's southern Andalusia region. Authorities have not confirmed that a gas leak caused the explosion but said a leak may have caused glass on the cafe's windows and doors to explode.

The Andalusia emergency service said 57 of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and about 15 were discharged, while 33 others were taken to local clinics and treated for cuts or bruises.