Explosion at cafe injures 90 at festival in southern Spain
MADRID — Authorities say an explosion at a cafe in southern Spain has injured 90 people at a local festival, five of them seriously.
The Saturday night explosion occurred at around 7 p.m. in Velez-Malaga, a small town
The Andalusia emergency service said 57 of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and about 15 were discharged, while 33 others were taken to local clinics and treated for cuts or bruises.
Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer said the city will open an investigation.