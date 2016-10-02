Feds investigate repeated use of stun gun on man by deputies

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. — Federal investigators are looking into a deputy's repeated use of a stun gun on a handcuffed North Carolina man who a judge already said had his constitutional rights violated.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2d4ceD6) the Department of Justice and the FBI are investigating the case of Jack Slaughter, a Graham County man who the judge said suffers from permanent memory loss from the repeated and unnecessary shocks from a Taser in 2012.

In August, Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts ordered that a pending first-degree murder charge against Slaughter be dropped because he's unable to assist with his own defence .

Chief Deputy Jerry Crisp says two FBI agents told him that they're examining possible civil rights violations. A Department of Justice representative confirmed that investigation.

Slaughter says he's glad an outside agency is examining his case.

___