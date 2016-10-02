Germany: Afghan gov't agrees to co-operate on deportations

BERLIN — The German government says Afghanistan has agreed to co-operate on the return of Afghan citizens whose request for asylum in Germany is rejected.

Germany's interior minister says the two countries signed a joint declaration Sunday that will provide a "clear and reliable basis" for both voluntary returns and deportations.

Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement Sunday that the agreement would help increase acceptance of Afghan asylum-seekers in Germany.

Germany has taken in the greatest number of refugees from Afghanistan of any European country.

Reducing the number of asylum-seekers coming to Germany — about 890,000 arrived in 2015 — has become a top priority for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.