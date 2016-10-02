How the Trump and Clinton tax plans would affect Americans

WASHINGTON — For America's wealthiest families, the presidential campaign presents a stark choice.

A big tax increase — if Hillary Clinton wins the election.

A big tax cut — if Donald Trump wins.

And what about everyone else? Right now, neither candidate is proposing major tax changes.

T axe policy is one of the areas where the two nominees differ most.

Their approaches are likely to draw new attention in the wake of a New York Times report that Trump's nearly $916 million in losses in 1995 means Trump may not have paid federal income taxes for as many as 18 years.