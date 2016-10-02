How the Trump and Clinton tax plans would affect Americans
WASHINGTON — For America's wealthiest families, the presidential campaign presents a stark choice.
A big tax increase — if Hillary Clinton wins the election.
A big tax cut — if Donald Trump wins.
And what about everyone else? Right now, neither candidate is proposing major tax changes.
Their approaches are likely to draw new attention in the wake of a New York Times report that Trump's nearly $916 million in losses in 1995 means Trump may not have paid federal income taxes for as many as 18 years.
The paper reported receiving tax records anonymously.