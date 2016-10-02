New Orleans Police: 3 pedestrians killed in tow truck crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash involving a tow truck that left three people dead and two others injured.
WWL-TV (http://bit.ly/2dA6pgE ) reports the wreck happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at a Mid-City intersection.
Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. A third pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.
The fourth pedestrian and the tow truck driver were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Police say they are still investigating the wreck. No other details have been released.