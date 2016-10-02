New Orleans Police: 3 pedestrians killed in tow truck crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash involving a tow truck that left three people dead and two others injured.

WWL-TV (http://bit.ly/2dA6pgE ) reports the wreck happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at a Mid-City intersection.

Authorities say a tow truck was travelling southbound when it left the roadway and hit four pedestrians. Police say the tow truck then drove through a fence into the parking lot of a shopping centre , where it hit several parked vehicles.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. A third pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.

The fourth pedestrian and the tow truck driver were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.