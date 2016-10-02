Normandy church reopens after priest killed in IS attack

SAINT-ETIENNE-DU-ROUVRAY, France — A Normandy church where Islamic extremists slit a priest's throat and used nuns as human shields is reopening to parishioners for the first time since the gruesome attack.

A procession is planned Sunday through the town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray to the Catholic church where two 19-year-old radicals killed 85-year-old priest Jacques Hamel on July 26 and took elderly parishioners hostage. The attackers were later killed by police.

A special ceremony will be held to restore the sacred nature of the church, followed by a Mass led by the archbishop of Rouen.