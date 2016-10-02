Philippine president apologizes to Jews for Hitler remark

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has apologized to Jews worldwide after his remarks that drew comparisons between his bloody anti-drug war and Hitler and the Holocaust sparked shock and outrage.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech Sunday that there was never any intent on his part "to derogate the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Germans."

Duterte said, "I apologize profoundly and deeply to the Jewish community."