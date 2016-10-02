Philippine president apologizes to Jews for Hitler remark
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has apologized to Jews worldwide after his remarks that drew comparisons between his bloody anti-drug war and Hitler and the Holocaust sparked shock and outrage.
President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech Sunday that there was never any intent on his part "to derogate the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Germans."
Duterte said, "I apologize profoundly and deeply to the Jewish community."
On Friday, the tough-talking president raised the rhetoric over his anti-drug campaign, which has left more than 3,000 suspected drug dealers and users dead since July, by comparing it to Hitler and the Holocaust and saying he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts.