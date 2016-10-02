News / World

Rescued tigers, bear get new life in Jordan wildlife refuge

A sedated tiger is examined before being moved from the al-Ma‚Äôwa New Hope Center, outside Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Two tigers and a bear were moved on Sunday to a wildlife reserve in northern Jordan. They are among 25 animals to be released into the al-Mawa reserve near the town of Jerash. Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear were confiscated from smugglers. Two lion cubs came from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after smugglers advertised the cubs on Facebook. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)

JERASH, Jordan — An animal rescue group, Four Paws, says two tigers and a bear are spending their first day in a new wildlife reserve in northern Jordan.

Heli Dunger, head of Four Paws, said Sunday that 25 animals in total are being released into the Al-Ma'wa Reserve near the town of Jerash. The animals are being trucked to the 150-hectare (370-acre) reserve over a period of three days, ending Monday.

Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear named Baloo were confiscated from smugglers.

Dunger says that the animals taken to the reserve "all have a horrific past."

Two lion cubs were brought to Jordan from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after Jordanian authorities arrested smugglers advertising the cubs on Facebook.

