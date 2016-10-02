Roadside bomb kills 4 workers in Egypt's Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Security and medical officials in Egypt's turbulent Sinai Peninsula say four workers from the state electricity company have been killed when their car hit a roadside bomb at the coastal city of el-Arish.

They say Sunday's bombing instantly killed three of the workers, while the fourth later died in the hospital from his wounds. The bomb was planted by suspected Islamic State militants, they say.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.