The Latest: Christie: Still not clear why train was speeding

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The Latest on a commuter train that crashed into a station in New Jersey, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says it's still not clear why a New Jersey Transit commuter train was travelling so fast when it crashed in Hoboken, killing one and injuring more than 100.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," the Republican said there were several possible reasons, such as engineer error, a medical emergency or a mechanical failure. He said people should let the National Transportation Safety Board "do their work," adding that "you let the facts lead you to the appropriate conclusion."

NTSB officials say it has interviewed the engineer, but declined further comment.

Christie also noted the investigation was being delayed in part because debris from the crash has prevented investigators from reaching all the train cars.

The NTSB will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Sunday.

12:10 a.m.

Federal data shows New Jersey Transit trains have been involved in more than 150 accidents that caused more than $4.8 million in damage to tracks or equipment since 2011, and the commuter rail has paid more than $500,000 to settle safety violations.

Federal Railroad Administration information shows that NJ Transit settled 183 safety violations — ranging from employee drug and alcohol use to violations of railroad operating rules or practices — since Jan. 1, 2011.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press Saturday that months before Thursday's deadly train crash in Hoboken, New Jersey, federal rail officials found dozens of violations during an audit focusing on the rail line's safety and operations.