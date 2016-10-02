The Latest: LAPD finds handgun at scene of fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the fatal shooting by police of a man in Los Angeles (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

The LAPD says it found a handgun at the scene of a shooting Saturday in which officers shot and killed a man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase.

The department does not provide any more information about the gun or where it was found in a statement it issued early Sunday.

The chase began when officers tried to pull over a car with paper plates, suspecting the vehicle may have been stolen, and the driver refused to stop, Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

He said the passenger got out of the car during the pursuit and ran into the back of a house, where he was shot. The driver fled the scene and remained on the loose.

Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.

Relatives of the dead man in Los Angeles identified him as 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr., and they told the Los Angeles Times he was killed on the same street where he lived.

The shooting drew several dozen people to the scene. As news of what happened spread, a group of several dozen protesters blocked an intersection near the house Saturday night. Some people waved signs that read "Black Lives Matter," and others shouted at officers standing behind yellow police tape and wearing riot helmets.

12:28 a.m.

The mother of 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. — the man relatives said was shot and killed in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase on Saturday— spoke briefly at the protest.

"He was just at my house, and we got a phone call that said the police shot him five times in the back," Monique Morgan said.

Police have not said how many times Snell was shot or if he was shot in the back.

11:05 p.m.

Officers shot and killed a man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase on Saturday, sparking protest by several dozen people frustrated by another fatal police shooting of a black man.

The chase began when officers tried to pull over a car with paper plates, suspecting the vehicle may have been stolen, and the driver refused to stop, Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

He said the passenger got out of the car during the pursuit and ran into the back of a house, where he was shot. The driver fled the scene and remained on the loose.

Montgomery said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but he would not say what it was or what led to the shooting.

Relatives of the dead man in Los Angeles identified him as 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr., and they told the Los Angeles Times he was killed on the same street where he lived.