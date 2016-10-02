Why wasn't New Jersey's Christie charged in 'Bridgegate'?

TRENTON, N.J. — The bombshell allegation that Gov. Chris Christie was told about traffic jams while lanes on the George Washington Bridge were closed came last week during the political payback trial.

But what went unanswered was why the Republican governor was never charged.

The governor says it's because he was never told and did not authorize the 2013 lane closures.

Current prosecutors don't discuss investigations and why they don't charge people.

But former federal prosecutors say the answer is simple: there's just not enough evidence.

David Wildstein testified last week that he and Bill Baroni, who is charged in the scandal, bragged to the governor about the closure. Wildstein, whom Christie appointed to the agency that controls the bridge, said the governor laughed about it.