American soldier's dog tag found in Australia coming home

EAST LYME, Conn. — A dog tag belonging to an American World War II veteran from Pennsylvania will soon be returned to his family in Connecticut.

Angelo Calla's tag was actually found 18 years ago by an Australian woman wading in a reservoir in New South Wales. The woman, Tamara Heinjus, tells The Day of New London (http://bit.ly/2dE0xUw ) she recently came across the tag again while cleaning and decided to do a little internet research.

She tracked down some family members last month. She plans on returning the tag to Calla's niece, Christine Firman, of East Lyme. Calla, of Johnsonburg, died in 1969.

How the tag ended up in Australia is a mystery. It was found in an area used by the military during the war, but there's no evidence Calla's unit was stationed there.

