Boy who drew a lynching made to promise not to kill himself
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A Maryland mother is furious that her 11-year-old son had to miss school and sign a contract promising not to attempt suicide after he drew a picture for a class assignment on censorship.
His drawing depicts a black man hanging from a tree, with two Ku Klux Klansmen nearby and the words "Black Lives Matter."
Montgomery Village Middle School student Tidiani Epps Jr. tells The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2dBZVxR) that his point is that racism still exists.
But a teacher interpreted the drawing as an example of self-harm, and a
Epps' mother, Sade Green, says she's "livid" that the school suggested her son did something wrong.
School system spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala says the teacher misunderstood the drawing.
