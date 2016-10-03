Ex-officer charged with rape, other counts after stops

NASHVILLE — A former police officer in Tennessee has been charged with rape in two separate incidents.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a Maury County grand jury on Monday returned indictments charging 26-year-old Christopher Patrick Odom with rape, sexual battery and two counts of official misconduct.

The agency said it began investigating Odom on Aug. 1. A TBI news release said that one alleged incident stems from a traffic stop in June and another during a stop in July.

The TBI said Odom was arrested Monday and jailed on $75,000 bond, but online records indicated he had been released. There was no information about an attorney for Odom who could comment on the case.