Heavily Catholic Guam is torn by sex abuse allegations

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam's governor was in tough position when faced with a bill Roman Catholic leaders fear could bring an onslaught of sexual abuse lawsuits that could bankrupt the church.

Gov. Eddie Calvo signed the bill into law last month, removing the statute of limitations for people to sue the church.

Guam is about 80 per cent Catholic. The Catholic Church lobbied heavily against the bill and asked parishioners to sign petitions calling on the governor to veto the bill.

But Calvo said the new law provides justice to those who were abused.