News / World

Heavily Catholic Guam is torn by sex abuse allegations

In this Sept. 20, 2016 photo, Andrew Camacho, vice president of the Concerned Catholics of Guam, poses for a photo inside the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica after a news conference in Hagatna, Guam. Guam‚Äôs governor was in tough position when faced with a bill Catholic leaders feared would bring an onslaught of civil lawsuits for child sex abuse allegations and bankrupt the church. He signed it into law even though. ‚ÄúWe cannot think about bankruptcy,‚Äù said Camacho, vice president of Concerned Catholics of Guam, one of the groups that have organized the protests. (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordello)

In this Sept. 20, 2016 photo, Andrew Camacho, vice president of the Concerned Catholics of Guam, poses for a photo inside the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica after a news conference in Hagatna, Guam. Guam‚Äôs governor was in tough position when faced with a bill Catholic leaders feared would bring an onslaught of civil lawsuits for child sex abuse allegations and bankrupt the church. He signed it into law even though. ‚ÄúWe cannot think about bankruptcy,‚Äù said Camacho, vice president of Concerned Catholics of Guam, one of the groups that have organized the protests. (AP Photo/Grace Garces Bordello)

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam's governor was in tough position when faced with a bill Roman Catholic leaders fear could bring an onslaught of sexual abuse lawsuits that could bankrupt the church.

Gov. Eddie Calvo signed the bill into law last month, removing the statute of limitations for people to sue the church.

Guam is about 80 per cent Catholic. The Catholic Church lobbied heavily against the bill and asked parishioners to sign petitions calling on the governor to veto the bill.

But Calvo said the new law provides justice to those who were abused.

The bill was prompted by allegations that the 70-year-old archbishop of Guam molested altar boys decades ago. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular