Italy: more than 6,000 migrants rescued in sea off Libya
ROME — The Italian coast guard says 6,055 migrants have been rescued in one day in the Mediterranean off Libya. Nine bodies were recovered.
Most of the vessels were rubber dinghies, but there were also two rafts.
Doctors Without Borders said the dead included a 23-year-old pregnant woman.
Italian coast guard and navy ships, as well as vessels in European Frontex sea patrols and several humanitarian organizations, participated in the rescues.
Two migrants needing medical care were flown to Sicily's Lampedusa island.