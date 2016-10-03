Kansas tax collections fall $45M short of mark in September

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas says its tax collections fell nearly $45 million short of expectations in September.

The report Monday from the state Department of Revenue complicates the state's budget picture five weeks before the election. Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's fiscal policies are a major issue in legislative races.

The department said tax collections were $521 million last month, 7.9 per cent below the official projection of $566 million.

Since the budget year began July 1, tax collections have been $68 million less than anticipated. That's a 4.7 per cent shortfall.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since Republican legislators slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013. Brownback pushed for the cuts as an economic stimulus.