Latest: Suspect shot by officers probing report of armed man
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on police shootings in Los Angeles (all times local):
6:45 a.m.
Los Angeles police say a man was shot and killed by officers responding to reports of a man with a gun.
Officer Liliana Preciado says a firearm was recovered at the scene of the fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in a residential area of South LA.
Preciado says the shooting happened when officers approached two Hispanic men, one of whom matched the description in the initial call of a suspect with a gun.
The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was not identified.
The second man was questioned and released.
Preciado did not have additional details.
The shooting occurred a few miles from where a crowd gathered to protest the deadly police shooting Saturday of an 18-year-old black man.