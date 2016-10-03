News / World

Latest: Suspect shot by officers probing report of armed man

Los Angeles Police officers stop their patrol vehicle to speak to neighbors and members of the community gathered around a makeshift memorial outside a residence on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Officers shot and killed Carnell Snell Jr. in south Los Angeles on Saturday at the end of a car chase, sparking a protest by several dozen people angered by another fatal police shooting of a black man. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on police shootings in Los Angeles (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Los Angeles police say a man was shot and killed by officers responding to reports of a man with a gun.

Officer Liliana Preciado says a firearm was recovered at the scene of the fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in a residential area of South LA.

Preciado says the shooting happened when officers approached two Hispanic men, one of whom matched the description in the initial call of a suspect with a gun.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was not identified.

The second man was questioned and released.

Preciado did not have additional details.

The shooting occurred a few miles from where a crowd gathered to protest the deadly police shooting Saturday of an 18-year-old black man.

