Mexican drug lord's sons deny involvement in military ambush
MEXICO CITY — A lawyer for imprisoned Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says that the drug lord's sons want the public to know they had nothing to do with an ambush that left five soldiers dead.
Lawyer Jose Refugio Rodriguez said in a radio interview Monday with MVS Noticias that he shares the military's indignation and that sons Ivan and Alfredo Guzman want Friday's ambush investigated.
Gunmen attacked a military convoy to free a wounded suspect in northern Sinaloa state. Apparently grenades were used.
On Saturday,
A local military commander said Friday Guzman's sons were suspected.