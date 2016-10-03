News / World

Mexican drug lord's sons deny involvement in military ambush

Soldiers leave a private gated community hours after a military convoy was ambushed with grenades and high-powered guns, killing five soldiers in the city of Culiacan, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. Local military commander Gen. Alfonso Duarte said it is very probable that the attack was carried out by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin ‚ÄúEl Chapo‚Äù Guzman. (AP Photo/Rashide Frias)

MEXICO CITY — A lawyer for imprisoned Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says that the drug lord's sons want the public to know they had nothing to do with an ambush that left five soldiers dead.

Lawyer Jose Refugio Rodriguez said in a radio interview Monday with MVS Noticias that he shares the military's indignation and that sons Ivan and Alfredo Guzman want Friday's ambush investigated.

Gunmen attacked a military convoy to free a wounded suspect in northern Sinaloa state. Apparently grenades were used.

On Saturday, Defence Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos called the attackers "sick, insane criminal beasts."

A local military commander said Friday Guzman's sons were suspected.

