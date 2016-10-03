Mexico: 2 suspects killed priest after 'falling out'

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say a priest who was abducted in September was killed by two men who had been visiting him at his residence.

A Monday statement from the chief prosecutor for the western state of Michoacan says the Rev. Jose Alfredo Lopez Guillen was in "a social meeting" with the two suspects on Sept. 19 and "there was a falling out."

The office says the two men then stole some of the priest's possessions, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a car. It says the men drove the car to a rural area and shot the priest to death.