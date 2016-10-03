Morocco dismantles cell of women Islamic State extremists

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco's Interior Ministry says authorities have detained 10 women linked to the Islamic State group who are suspected of plotting suicide attacks and trying to recruit other women to join the extremists.

The ministry said in a statement that the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations dismantled the cell of women extremists Monday, in operations in eight towns.

The ministry chemical products seized at the home of one suspect could be used in explosives.

The women allegedly declared allegiance to IS, and some have family ties to Moroccan fighters with IS in Syria or Iraq, the statement said. The women are in custody pending further investigation.