Niger, Chad forces kill 126 extremists since July, army says

NIAMEY, Niger — Niger's army says joint operations with Chad's military have killed about 126 Islamic extremists since July.

Niger army spokesman Michel Ledru Moustapha said Monday that forces from Niger, Chad and Nigeria have re-occupied several cities in northern Nigeria after Boko Haram extremists killed more than two dozen soldiers in Niger's town of Bosso in June. Bosso borders Nigeria, where Boko Haram originates.

Moustapha also says joint forces have captured two of the Boko Haram extremists.

Niger contributes to the multi-national force set up to fight Boko Haram in the region. The group's seven-year insurgency has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced 2.6 million, according to Amnesty International and the United Nations.