Nissan sales rise 4.9 pct., bucking forecasts of down month
DETROIT — Nissan says its September sales rose 4.9
The Japanese automaker says it sold almost 128,000 vehicles last month, a record for September.
The company was led by sales of crossover SUVs and trucks, which were up 18.9
Nissan sales include the Nissan brand and the Infiniti luxury brand. The company is the first of major automakers to report sales on Monday.
J.D. Power and LMC Automotive are predicting that U.S. auto sales will fall 1