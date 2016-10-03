Nissan sales rise 4.9 pct., bucking forecasts of down month

DETROIT — Nissan says its September sales rose 4.9 per cent , defying analyst expectations of a U.S. sales decline as demand for cars and trucks has peaked.

The Japanese automaker says it sold almost 128,000 vehicles last month, a record for September.

The company was led by sales of crossover SUVs and trucks, which were up 18.9 per cent . But car sales were down 5.8 per cent .

Nissan sales include the Nissan brand and the Infiniti luxury brand. The company is the first of major automakers to report sales on Monday.