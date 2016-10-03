News / World

Protesters shout slurs at Merkel during unification day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second left, poses with leaders, from left, Saxony state Gov. Stanislaw Tillich, German President Joachim Gauck, German Federal Parliament Bundestag President Norbert Lammert and German Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle prior to the service in the Frauenkirche Cathedral (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, eastern Germany, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Germany celebrated the anniversary of its reunification with festivals, concerts and parades across the country. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN — Protesters shouted abuse at Chancellor Angela Merkel as German leaders gathered in the eastern city of Dresden to celebrate the anniversary of the country's reunification 26 years ago.

Far right protesters were shouting "Merkel must go" and "traitor" Monday, as the chancellor left the city's Frauenkirche church after a service. Merkel has been harshly criticized in some quarters for her welcoming refugee policy and Dresden has been a centre of those protests.

The national unification celebrations took place amid tight security after two homemade explosive devices were set off outside a mosque and a conference centre in Dresden last week.

Germany was reunified on October 3, 1990. The country was divided into a capitalist west and communist east after the end of World War II.

