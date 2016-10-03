News / World

Putin visits wild horse reserve in Urals

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a reserve for wild horses near the Urals city of Orenburg, about 1300 kilometers (800 miles) southeast of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited a natural reserve that houses rare wild horses.

Putin, on a visit Monday to the Orenburg region in the southern Ural Mountains, led the Przewalski's horses from a fenced enclosure into the steppe.

The reserve serves as a breeding ground for the rare horse, which has become nearly extinct in the wild in Russia. It currently houses a small team of horses from France in order to reintroduce them into their natural habitat.

The Russian action-man president has relished appearing with animals in stage-managed media events. Putin has petted a polar bear, ridden a horse bare-chested, flown a motorized hang glider with cranes and shot a tiger with a tranquilizer gun to tag it with GPS collar.

