Putin visits wild horse reserve in Urals

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited a natural reserve that houses rare wild horses.

Putin, on a visit Monday to the Orenburg region in the southern Ural Mountains, led the Przewalski's horses from a fenced enclosure into the steppe.

The reserve serves as a breeding ground for the rare horse, which has become nearly extinct in the wild in Russia. It currently houses a small team of horses from France in order to reintroduce them into their natural habitat.