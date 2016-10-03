Romania: ex-minister, others get prison sentences for bribes

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has upheld prison sentences for a former minister and a former mayor on charges of money-laundering, influence-peddling and taking bribes.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Monday sentenced Gheorghe Stefan, former mayor of Piatra Neamt, to six years for influence-peddling. Former telecommunications minister Gabriel Sandu was sentenced to three years for bribery and money-laundering. Sandu admitted wrongdoing and had asked for a suspended sentence. Two other businessmen also received prison sentences. The rulings are final.