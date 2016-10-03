South Carolina police chief arrested in prostitution sting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ten men, including a South Carolina police chief, have been arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says in a statement that the men were arrested Friday in a raid at a Columbia hotel. Among the men arrested was Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief Freddie Lorick Sr.

During the arrest, Lorick told officers he needed medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital. It's unclear whether he has been released.