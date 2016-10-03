Spain impasse set to continue despite Socialist resignation

MADRID — Spain's political impasse looks set to continue for some time.

The leading opposition Socialist party says that it's up to its federal committee to decide whether to change the party's stance against allowing acting Premier Mariano Rajoy of the rival Popular Party to form a minority government.

Javier Fernandez, caretaker Socialist leader following the weekend resignation of Pedro Sanchez, said Monday that the committee would meet but he couldn't say when.

He said his main task was to restore unity following the crisis triggered by those who opposed Sanchez's stance of blocking Rajoy.

Sanchez's departure raises the possibility the Socialists may alter that stance and help end Spain's nine-month stalemate following two inconclusive elections.