Supreme Court rejects appeal under NC racial bias law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from four North Carolina inmates who claimed systemic racial bias contributed to their death sentences.

The justices said Monday they will not disturb a state Supreme Court ruling that could result in new death sentences for the one Native American and three African-American inmates.

The defendants had their sentences reduced from death to life in prison under the state's unique Racial Justice Act.

The law allowed prisoners on death row and defendants in capital cases to use statistics to prove racial bias. The law has since been repealed.