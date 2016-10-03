Taliban launch a major attack on northeastern Kunduz city
KABUL — Afghan officials say that Taliban insurgents have launched a
Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said Afghan forces had repelled the Monday morning attack.
The insurgents launched attacks from different directions but security forces pushed them back, Danish said.
Mohammadullah Bahej, head of the police
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had captured several checkpoints in the city.
Kunduz was overrun by the Taliban in September last year, the first time the insurgents had taken a major urban