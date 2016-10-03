Taliban launch a major attack on northeastern Kunduz city

KABUL — Afghan officials say that Taliban insurgents have launched a co-ordinated attack on Kunduz in the northeast of the country.

Mahmod Danish, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunduz, said Afghan forces had repelled the Monday morning attack.

The insurgents launched attacks from different directions but security forces pushed them back, Danish said.

Mohammadullah Bahej, head of the police co-ordination office in Kunduz, says his forces were battling Taliban fighters on the outskirts of the city.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had captured several checkpoints in the city.