Tensions in Srebrenica after Bosnia's local elections

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Tensions rose overnight in the east Bosnian town of Srebrenica after preliminary results of Sunday's local elections showed a Serb candidate may win the mayor's race. The town is known for the Serb genocide committed against Bosniaks during the 1992-95 war.

Results show Monday that Nikola Grujicic is far ahead the current Bosniak mayor Camil Durakovic although absentee ballots are not yet counted.

Dozens of Serbs swamped the town centre overnight, chanting "victory" and "Serbia".

In 1995 Bosnian Serb forces overran the town, killed over 8,000 Bosniaks and expelled the rest in what later was defined by international courts as genocide. The ruling said Serbia could have prevented the slaughter but didn't.