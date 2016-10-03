The Latest: Ohsumi 'extremely honoured' to win medicine Nobel

STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the first of this year's Nobel Prizes: the award in medicine or physiology (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi says that he's "extremely honoured " to have been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries related to the auto-decomposition and recycling of cellular components.

Ohsumi, who was speaking in a live phone interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, was honoured for experiments in the 1990s on autophagy, the "self-eating" process with which cells break down and recycle some of their content.

When asked why autophagy became his project, Ohsumi said that "I wanted to do something different from other people. I thought auto-decomposition was going to be an interesting topic."

Ohsumi, speaking in Japanese, also said that the "human body is always repeating the auto-decomposition process, or cannibalism, and there is a fine balance between formation and decomposition. That's what life is about."

___

11:35 a.m.

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi has been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering the mechanisms of autophagy.

The Karolinska Institute said autophagy is a "fundamental process for degrading and recycling cellular components."

___

10:20 a.m.

The Nobel Assembly at Stockholm's Karolinska Institute is getting ready to announce the first of this year's Nobel Prizes: the award in medicine or physiology.

It will be the 107th award in that category since the first Nobel Prizes were handed out in 1905.

The prize committee often awards discoveries that were made decades ago, to make sure that they're still relevant.

Last year's prize was shared by three scientists who developed treatments for malaria and tropical diseases.

The 2016 medicine prize is set to be announced at 11:30 a.m. in Stockholm (0930 GMT).

The announcements continue with physics on Tuesday and chemistry on Wednesday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The economics and literature awards will be announced next week.