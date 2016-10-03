The Latest: Clinton ad hits Donald Trump on taxes

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton (all times EDT):

12:30 p.m.

Hillary Clinton has a new campaign ad hitting Donald Trump for not paying federal income tax.

The 30-second spot, titled "Arrogant," features a New York Times report from over the weekend that nearly $1 billion in Trump company losses in the mid-1990s may have enabled him to pay zero in federal income tax for 15-plus years.

"You work hard. You pay your taxes. So why didn't Donald Trump pay his?" a narrator in the Clinton ad asks. The spot concludes with footage of Trump saying during the debate last week, "That makes me smart," when Clinton blasted him for not paying income tax.

"If he thinks that makes him smart," the ad's narrator says, "what does he think of you?"

The Clinton campaign says the ad will air on national cable stations.

___

12:25 p.m.

The Republican National Committee is filing a complaint Monday with Washington D.C.'s attorney oversight board, claiming that Hillary Clinton aide Cheryl Mills had a conflict of interest in her legal role representing the Democratic presidential candidate during the FBI investigation of Clinton's email server.

The GOP's complaint to the D.C. Court of Appeals' Board on Professional Responsibility says Mills violated professional conduct standards by acting as Clinton's lawyer during the probe while the FBI investigated her role in the email controversy while she worked for Clinton at the State Department.

The complaint is based on D.C. conduct standards that prohibit lawyers from representing cases if they "participated personally and substantially as a public officer or employee."

An attorney for Mills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

12:15 p.m.

Donald Trump says political correctness has run amok in the military, and "we're going to get away from" that if he's elected president.

At a forum with military leaders in Virginia on Monday, one questioner claimed that the "the forces of political correctness" and "social engineering," ''like women in combat, transgender rights, and other issues" were adversely affecting the military.

"You're right, we have a politically correct military and it's getting more and more politically correct every day," he said, adding that "some of the things that they're asking you to do and be politically correct about are ridiculous."

He said that, if elected, he'd leave such decisions to military leaders and follow their recommendations.

Trump did not directly address the issues of women in combat or transgender service.

___

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump is telling a veterans group that the United States' military is "depleted" and says he will expand the nation's armed forces.

Trump made the pledge at a Retired American Warriors conference in Herndon, Virginia on Monday. He said the nation has become "more interested in protecting the criminals than we are in making sure that we're strong."

The U.S. remains the world's foremost military power, though its equipment has aged. Trump did not unveil plans to pay for the expansion.

The Republican nominee also outlined his cybersecurity plan and vowed to harshly punish "those who violate classification rules."

He repeatedly linked cybersecurity to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server — an opportunity he largely missed at last week's debate.

___

10:40 a.m.

Donald Trump is stressing the need to bolster the nation's cybersecurity efforts under "constant attack" from foreign powers.

Trump, speaking to a veterans group in Virginia, said he would order a thorough review of the nation's computer defences and warned against potential hackers from China, Russia and North Korea. He also vowed to form a joint federal task force, which would include the military, to crack down on hackers.

The Republican nominee also linked cyber vulnerabilities to the private email server used by his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

He said that Clinton's "only experience in cybersecurity" was her "criminal" attempt to keep her emails hidden. The FBI director chastised Clinton for use of the server but did not recommend prosecution.

___

10 a.m.

As a reality TV boss on "The Apprentice," Donald Trump repeatedly demeaned women with sexist language, according to show insiders. They said he rated female contestants by the size of their breasts and talked about which ones he'd like to have sex with.

The Associated Press interviewed more than 20 former crew members, editors and contestants. They described crass behaviour by Trump behind the scenes of the hit show, in which aspiring capitalists were given tasks to perform and competed for jobs working for him.

Trump called for female contestants to wear shorter dresses that showed more cleavage. Several cast members said Trump had one female contestant twirl before him so he could ogle her figure.