The Latest: Virginia death row cases denied by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear two Virginia death row inmates' appeals (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Two death row inmates in Virginia who appealed their capital punishments to the nation's highest court have been denied.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't review the cases of a man convicted of killing a Richmond family and a man found guilty of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Ricky Javon Gray was convicted in the New Year's Day 2006 stabbing and bludgeoning deaths of 49-year-old Bryan Harvey, 39-year-old Kathryn Harvey and their daughters, 9-year-old Stella and 4-year-old Ruby. Bryan Harvey was a well-known Richmond musician, and his wife was co-owner of a toy store.

Grey had argued that the Virginia Supreme Court failed to provide him with a "meaningful opportunity" to challenge the constitutionality of his death sentence. A federal appeals court rejected his appeal last year.

The justices also declined to review the case of Ivan Teleguz, who claims his trial lawyers were inadequate.

____

9:55 a.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the case of a Virginia death row inmate convicted of hiring a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.

The justices on Monday declined to take up an appeal from Ivan Teleguz, who wanted another chance to show that his defence lawyers were inadequate during his 2006 trial.

Teleguz was sentenced to death in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting his former girlfriend, Stephanie Sipe, in Harrisonburg. Since then, two key prosecution witnesses have recanted their testimony.