Tourists lowered to safety after night on Chinese mountain

BEIJING — Hundreds of tourists have made it safely to the ground after being trapped overnight atop China's Mount Hua when cable car service was suspended.

About 200 people were stranded Monday night when high winds forced the cable car operator to stop running cars up and down Mount Hua's west peak, more than 2,000 metres high (6,560 feet).

Photos shared on the company's social media account show tourists huddled in the aisles where passengers wait to board the cable car. The company said it had provided raincoats, warm ginger soup and hot water to those waiting.

The cars resumed running Tuesday morning after the winds died down.