Tourists lowered to safety after night on Chinese mountain
BEIJING — Hundreds of tourists have made it safely to the ground after being trapped overnight atop China's Mount Hua when cable car service was suspended.
About 200 people were stranded Monday night when high winds forced the cable car operator to stop running cars up and down Mount Hua's west peak, more than 2,000
Photos shared on the company's social media account show tourists huddled in the aisles where passengers wait to board the cable car. The company said it had provided raincoats, warm ginger soup and hot water to those waiting.
The cars resumed running Tuesday morning after the winds died down.
The incident occurred during China's annual National Week, a seven-day holiday in which many tourist attractions see their highest traffic of the year.
