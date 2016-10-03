Troopers suspect moose attacked, killed woman in Alaska
WASILLA, Alaska — Authorities in Alaska suspect a 74-year-old woman was killed by a moose.
Alaska State Troopers say the body of Pattie Cucinello was found Sunday in the driveway of her Wasilla home.
Troopers' spokeswoman Megan Peters says in an email that investigators suspect a moose attack because there were moose tracks at the scene.
The body was released to the state medical examiner, which will confirm the cause of death.