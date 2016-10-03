Women in Poland strike to protest proposal for abortion ban

WARSAW, Poland — Polish women are waging a nationwide strike to protest a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion, with workers and students boycotting their jobs and classes and housewives refusing to do housework.

Some businesses and restaurants are also closed on what is being called "Black Monday," an expression of outrage against a proposal to further restrict an abortion law that is already one of the most limited in Europe. Street protests are also planned.

It wasn't clear early Monday morning how widespread participation would be, and whether it would be limited to big city liberals or also find support in smaller towns and rural areas, which tend to be much more conservative.