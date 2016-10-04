AP FACT CHECK: Hits, misses on Clinton emails

WASHINGTON — A claim from the vice-presidential debate between Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and how it stacks up with the facts:

PENCE: "Hillary Clinton had a private server in her home that had classified information on it about drone strikes. Emails from the president of the United States of America were on there, her private server was subject to being hacked by foreign ..."

KAINE: "A Republican FBI director did an investigation and concluded ... there was no reasonable prosecutor who would take it further."

THE FACTS: Both are right, but they left out key details. Of 30,000 emails examined from Clinton's private server, more than 2,000 did contain some classified information. But nearly all were designated classified long after they were either sent or received by Clinton. FBI Director James Comey also said the FBI found that Clinton's server was vulnerable to hacking by foreign powers but found no evidence that her system was breached.

Comey indeed conclude that no reasonable prosecutor would have recommended that Clinton or others face prosecution in the email probe. And while he was a Republican for most of his adult life, he says he's no longer is registered with the party.

__

Contributed by Associated Press writer Steve Braun.